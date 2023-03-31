Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nevada murder suspect arrested in Midland

Todd Wayne Tonnochy
Todd Wayne Tonnochy(Midland County Sheriff's Office)
By Micah Allen
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - On March 28, 2023, Midland County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Investigators, the US Marshals Lonestar Fugitive Task Force, and the Midland County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team assisted Reno, Nevada’s Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in locating a fugitive homicide suspect.

39-year-old Todd Wayne Tonnochy was found in the 1000 block of South Midkiff in Midland County, Texas, and was arrested for fugitive from justice.

Todd Tonnochy is currently being held in Midland County Detention Center with no bond and awaits extradition.

You can read our sister station KOLO’s coverage here.

