Hawkins student artist wins prestigious Scholastic award

A small East Texas school continues to come up with winners on a big stage.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
A student from Hawkins ISD has won a gold medal in a prestigious national competition; one that's been won by some famous people before him.

A student from Hawkins ISD has won a gold medal in a prestigious national competition; one that’s been won by some famous people before him.

Hawkins High School junior Jaykob Dodd recently was notified that he had won a national gold medal at the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards; the oldest and most prestigious art and writing contest in the country, which is celebrating it’s 100th year.

Among previous winners are Truman Capote, Stephen King, Andy Warhol, and Robert Redford.

Dodd and his teacher, Elizabeth White, talk about how he won the award, and the national competition he had to face.

