Friday’s Weather: Warm and breezy with afternoon thunderstorms

By Katie Vossler
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s cloudy and breezy out there this morning with a few areas of sprinkles or light drizzle.  It will be cloudy, windy and warm all day with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms through midday.  A line of strong thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and push southeast through East Texas, coming to an end by late evening.  A slight risk for severe thunderstorms has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center.  The main threat with these storms will be high winds and small hail.  As the storms end tonight, skies will clear.  Saturday looks mostly sunny with a light north breeze.  More clouds move back in on Sunday with another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon.

Texas House Bill to remove sales tax from baby, female hygiene products advances to Senate
'A lifelong commitment:' Awareness of Kari's Law continues after passing in 2018
