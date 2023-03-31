Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: A TORNADO WATCH remains in effect until 9PM for most of East Texas this Friday. A cold front will aid in the development of strong to severe thunderstorms through this evening, with damaging winds, pocket change sized hail, and tornadoes all a possibility. Please remain weather alert and have more than one way of receiving weather warnings, be it through our First Alert Weather App, a weather radio, or your television or computer. Very heavy rainfall will be possible within the strongest storms, so please drive with extra caution when/if you have to hit the road today. Once the cold front clears East Texas late this evening, skies will clear out and lead to a beautiful and quiet Saturday. Clouds increase Saturday night and you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy for Palm Sunday as scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day. We’ll trend mostly dry and quite warm Monday and Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Another cold front swings through on Wednesday of next week which will allow for a decent shot at showers and storms along and ahead of the cold front. This front is likely going to stall just to our south, which will leave us in a more unsettled weather patter for the remainder of the next work week. Expect multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms throughout both Thursday and Friday of next week with highs for most only reaching into the upper 60s. Friends, please remain weather alert tonight. We’ll be watching the skies closely.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.