Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Fishing guides reel in 63-pound invasive fish

A fishing guide service caught a 63-pound bighead carp in Oklahoma.
A fishing guide service caught a 63-pound bighead carp in Oklahoma.(Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (Gray News) - Officials in Oklahoma say fishing guides recently caught a large bighead carp in the Grand Lake area.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, biologists have asked skilled fishing guides for help in capturing invasive bighead carp out of the Grand Lake system.

On Wednesday, the department shared a photo of the High Water Guide Service team catching a 63-pound male bighead carp.

Officials said the bighead carp that are captured out of the lake system will be used for ongoing research regarding the population.

“They’ve gotten us a few now and we simply can’t appreciate it enough,” the department shared online.

Wildlife officials said that bighead carp is a direct competitor with other fishes in the lake system and could be devastating to the striped bass fishery and paddlefish recovery efforts.

Officials advised those who find a bighead carp in the Grand Lake system to not return it to the water but to report it to the Porter Office at 918-683-1031 or the Paddlefish Research Center at 918-542-9422.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Sims has worked in radio for over 45 years.
Tyler radio newsman in ICU after being hit by vehicle
Longview police are investigating a shooting on Pine Tree Road.
Longview barbershop owner surprised by wounded man begging for help
East Texans react to proposed changes to Old Jacksonville HWY in Tyler
East Texans react to proposed changes to Old Jacksonville Hwy in Tyler
Aaron Johnson (left) and Nicholas Hudson are charged with capital murder and murder,...
Affidavit: Athens teens killed while trying to rob man of gun
Unclaimed winning Powerball ticket bought in East Texas expires soon

Latest News

East Texas Food Bank
East Texas Food Bank Needs
HB 300
HB 300
Gregg County Veterans Service
Veterans ask Gregg County commissioners for help with new venue, location
Kari's Law
Kari's Law
John Sims Update
Radio colleagues describe injured newsman John Sims as ‘kind and gentle soul’