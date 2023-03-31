DPS releases name of pedestrian killed in Rusk County crash

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The name of an Overton woman who died after a crash on Highway 42 about a mile north of New London Thursday night has been released.

The crash took place at about 7:47 p.m. as Samuel Delano Roy, 64, of Arp, was driving a Lincoln Town Car north on TX-42, according to a report from DPS.

Alicen Blanchard Akin, 30, was reportedly in the middle of the highway and was struck by the car, the report said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS said this investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available at this time.

