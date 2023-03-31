2 killed in crash with 18-wheeler on Hwy 19 near Palestine

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people were killed in a crash on State Highway 19 Thursday afternoon when one driver attempted to make a U-turn.

Justen Daniel Woodruff, 33, of Athens, was driving a Hyundai Elantra south on TX-19 at about 3:45 p.m. when he reportedly made a U-turn in front of a Volvo truck tractor towing a trailer and was struck, according to a DPS release.

Both Woodruff and his passenger, Paige Alison Hill, 21, of Athens, were pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said. The report indicates that the driver of the truck, Eric Lanier Franklin, 61, of Houston, was not injured.

DPS said investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

