Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

With billions in unclaimed property, ways you can find if any is owed to you

About 1 in 7 people have unclaimed property
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - More than $4 billion in unclaimed property was returned to rightful owners in fiscal year 2022, according to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA).

Unclaimed property can include physical property, but most often it refers to money in the form of unclaimed paychecks, apartment deposits, overpayments, credit balances, or insurance refunds.

Each state has a website where individuals can check if they have unclaimed money owed to them. The NAUPA also has a map where you can click on any given state and be directed to the appropriate location.

In most cases, searching for unclaimed property is as easy as typing in your name. Some states even provide the monetary amount of your unclaimed property.

Missing Money, which is operated by NAUPA, allows you to search all states at one time.

If you ever worked for the federal government, you can search for any unclaimed property here: https://www.usa.gov/unclaimed-money.

Each site will give you a step-by-step guide on how to make an official claim for your money. The claim could take a few weeks or months to process.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Sims has worked in radio for over 45 years.
Tyler radio newsman in ICU after being hit by vehicle
Longview police are investigating a shooting on Pine Tree Road.
Longview barbershop owner surprised by wounded man begging for help
East Texans react to proposed changes to Old Jacksonville HWY in Tyler
East Texans react to proposed changes to Old Jacksonville Hwy in Tyler
Unclaimed winning Powerball ticket bought in East Texas expires soon
Aaron Johnson (left) and Nicholas Hudson are charged with capital murder and murder,...
Affidavit: Athens teens killed while trying to rob man of gun

Latest News

FILE - The sign for Joint Base Andrews is seen on March 26, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base,...
Joint Base Andrews on lockdown after armed person reported
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Jury begins deliberations in Paltrow’s widely watched ski crash trial
A grandmother visiting the country from El Salvador for her grandson's funeral was shot and...
Grandmother fatally shot while in the country for grandson's funeral
Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks during a media briefing at...
6 US troops have traumatic brain injury after Syria attacks