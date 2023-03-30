Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

WebXtra: Veterans ask Gregg County commissioners for help with new venue, location

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas veterans service office pleads with county commissioners for a new venue.

At the Gregg County Commissioners Court meeting Thursday, numerous veterans took to the podium to speak to the members about the difficult conditions they face when trying to get help form the veterans services office in Longview. They complained about the presence of panhandlers and vagrants found near the entrance to the office and said they and their families have been accosted by these people as they attempt go into or leave the building.

They said the aging building is also a problem and has become inadequate for staff to provide a comfortable atmosphere to help veterans.

According to Veterans Services Officer Kevin Marshall, although Longview police have periodically removed trespassers from the property, workers at the office say they simply return. Marshall also agreed they need a new location and new building.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Sims has worked in radio for over 45 years.
Tyler radio newsman in ICU after being hit by vehicle
Longview police are investigating a shooting on Pine Tree Road.
Longview barbershop owner surprised by wounded man begging for help
East Texans react to proposed changes to Old Jacksonville HWY in Tyler
East Texans react to proposed changes to Old Jacksonville Hwy in Tyler
Aaron Johnson (left) and Nicholas Hudson are charged with capital murder and murder,...
Affidavit: Athens teens killed while trying to rob man of gun
Unclaimed winning Powerball ticket bought in East Texas expires soon

Latest News

Kitchen Pickin': Playing with matches
Kitchen Pickin’: Playing with matches
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Veterans Services Officer Kevin Marshall
WebXtra: Veterans ask Gregg County commissioners for help with new venue, location
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Canton man gets 8 years for drug trafficking