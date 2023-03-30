WebXtra: Veterans ask Gregg County commissioners for help with new venue, location

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas veterans service office pleads with county commissioners for a new venue.

At the Gregg County Commissioners Court meeting Thursday, numerous veterans took to the podium to speak to the members about the difficult conditions they face when trying to get help form the veterans services office in Longview. They complained about the presence of panhandlers and vagrants found near the entrance to the office and said they and their families have been accosted by these people as they attempt go into or leave the building.

They said the aging building is also a problem and has become inadequate for staff to provide a comfortable atmosphere to help veterans.

According to Veterans Services Officer Kevin Marshall, although Longview police have periodically removed trespassers from the property, workers at the office say they simply return. Marshall also agreed they need a new location and new building.

