Tyler football coach Rashaun Woods talks about using his NFL experience to coach his team

Tyler's new head football coach Rashuan Woods says he had to find love for football again
By Michael Coleman
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After being named Tyler High’s new football coach earlier this year Rashaun Woods says he had to fall in love with football again after what he calls his failures in professional football.

“I talk about the good part and I make sure I talk more in depth about the bad part because its made me who I am. The failure actually lit a fire in me that I didn’t know was there after I had gotten over the shock of failure,” said Woods.

Woods admitted that he went through a stage of depression after his experiences in the professional leagues and coaching played a big role in overcoming that sentiment.

“So I coached holding football, coached basketball teams, and got back into being around the game, which helped me mentally,” said Woods.

Remembering his roots and the hardships along the path of success in football helped Woods realize why he did it all in the first place.

“I had to start from the bottom again, and it had been a long time since I have been at the bottom. I had forgotten why I came, sort of speak, and how hard it was to get back up there. So I realized how important it is not to take those things for granted. "

