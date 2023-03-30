Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

A few showers possible today. Isolated strong to severe storms possible tomorrow.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Today we will see more clouds than sun and a few showers will be possible throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will trend a bit warmer than yesterday, with most reaching up into the middle 70s thanks to some stout southeasterly winds blowing upwards of 20-25 mph at times. Showers and an isolated thundershower or two will be possible overnight, then the real round of rain arrives later on Friday. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening as another cold front/upper-level disturbance combo tracks through East Texas. Damaging winds, pocket change sized hail, and even an isolated tornado will all be possible as this system moves through, so please remain weather alert tomorrow and have more than one way of receiving weather warnings, especially if you are not going to be home later in the day. Once the cold front clears the area our weather will be quite nice on Saturday, with a cool start in the lower 50s and mild afternoon in the middle 70s with plenty of sunshine. Unfortunately, showers and thunderstorms will once again be possible throughout the day on Palm Sunday, so you will absolutely want the umbrella and the First Alert Weather App if you are planning on being outside. Mostly dry conditions prevail on our Monday and Tuesday with warm afternoon temps in the middle 80s. Another cold front is expected to arrive sometime next Wednesday, which will lead to another round of showers and possibly a few stronger storms. We’ll be watching the skies closely tomorrow to keep you all safe and informed.

Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
