Prayer vigil held for longtime East Texas radio newsman injured in auto-pedestrian crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans gathered to pray for KTBB radio newsman John Sims.

KTBB radio confirmed Sims was the man hit in yesterday’s auto-pedestrian crash in Tyler. It happened around 8:30 in the morning on Front Street and Bonner Avenue.

No word yet from Tyler Police Department on how the crash happened. But KTBB owner Paul Gleiser tells us Sims suffered a severe brain injury that he will likely not recover from.

Nick McGrew organized Wednesday night’s vigil. He says Sims was instrumental in helping him connect with the community.

“And I thought because he doesn’t have family in the city, and even though they say the brain activity is not there, I remember when I was in a situation and it was the love of my family that pulled me through.”

Jessica Clay with East Texas Human Needs Network says Sims was the first person she met when she moved to Tyler.

“He was always so kind to me. I tried to go visit him today. His room’s not advertised but I did find out that Pastor McGrew has organized this prayer vigil so I figured, if I can’t visit I can pray.”

Scripture was read and friends shared their memories of him at the fountain.

“I love you John. I appreciate you. Thank you for what you’ve done for me and for the Tyler community.” said Clay.

McGrew added, “Well John, I just believe in the power of prayer and I believe that if you know you were here, you would be assembled with us. So I want you to know Tyler loves you and we are praying and believe in God.”

Sims has worked in radio for more than 45 years, with at least 43 of those years spent in East Texas.

