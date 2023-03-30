Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police: Officers respond to report of shooting at North Carolina college

The community college campus was put on lockdown.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities were responding to a report of a shooting at a North Carolina community college Thursday morning, police said.

Winston-Salem police tweeted that they received a report of a shooting at Forsyth Tech Community College around 10:10 a.m. and officers were on the scene on the main campus. Police later tweeted that there was no active shooter on campus, but there was still an active investigation. They said there were no threats to other schools in the area.

The campus was on lockdown and there were reports of two suspects, Forsyth Tech spokesman Devin Purgason said by telephone.

Darius Taylor, a Forsyth Tech student and employee of WXII-TV, told the station he was on campus when the school sent an alert warning of shots fired. He told the station his class immediately went into lockdown mode, turning the lights off and taking a seat against a wall. He said a professor locked all the doors and that he saw police respond quickly to begin clearing the building.

