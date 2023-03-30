Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly to Mostly Cloudy skies are expected across much of East Texas through most of tonight, then mostly cloudy skies are likely on Thursday. A few scattered showers are possible on Thursday, mainly during the afternoon hours. Friday...we are still looking for a few isolated thunderstorms during the day, ending early in the evening hours. Not everyone will see the storms, but some could. Friday is expected to be very, very windy. South and Southwest winds are expected to be from 25-35 mph with gusts over 40 mph possible. These will not be just in the storms, but may occur all day, so please secure any/all objects that may blow around in those winds. Some higher gusts will be possible in the isolated storms that move through along with some brief, heavy rainfall. Most of the stronger storms on Friday will be well to our NE, but a few may occur in ETX. We continue to keep the Disruptive Weather Outlook at HIGH on Friday because of the strong wind and the chances for a few stronger storms. The NE sections of East Texas has the best chances for strong storms. Stay tuned. A cold front passes through ETX overnight Friday so Saturday should be a fairly nice day with lighter wind and lots of sunshine. Partly to Mostly Cloudy skies are possible from Palm Sunday through, at least, the middle part of next week. Scattered showers are possible on Sunday and Wednesday, with lesser chances on Monday and Tuesday. Once again, the spring wind picks back up on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday out of the south at 15-25 with gusts over 30 mph possible. Have a great night.

