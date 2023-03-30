Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Oil and gas expansion reports drastic decrease during start of 2023

Across Texas and in the Panhandle oil and gas expansion has seen a significant decrease in the...
Across Texas and in the Panhandle oil and gas expansion has seen a significant decrease in the first quarter of 2023.(KFDA)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Across Texas and in the Panhandle oil and gas expansion has seen a significant decrease in the first quarter of 2023.

This comes after a nearly two year stretch of consistent growth of the industry.

According to Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, the business activity index dropped from a 30.3 in the fourth quarter of 2022 to a 2.1 in the first quarter of 2023.

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas business activity index chart.
Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas business activity index chart.(Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas)

Experts say that there are quite a few factors that go into a significant expansion drop such as the one we’re seeing now.

“Right now drilling companies and anybody even in the oil and gas industry or trucking are having a very hard time getting people back to work,” says Panhandle Producers & Royalty Owners Assn. President, Judy Stark.

Stark says a decline of workers and rising costs are not the only factors that are affecting the drop. One other important factor that plays a role in this is lack of infrastructure that is available, such as pipelines.

“You may be able to get a drilling permit, but a drilling permit isn’t gonna do any good if the pipeline isn’t there, you can’t get permits to get the transportation lines,” says stark.

Stark says in past year when expansion has dropped, the most she has seen the price of gasoline at the pump go up was $1.50.

Although there was a significant decrease, Stark says the price of gasoline in our area shouldn’t fluctuate to much.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Sims has worked in radio for over 45 years.
Tyler radio newsman in ICU after being hit by vehicle
Longview police are investigating a shooting on Pine Tree Road.
Longview barbershop owner surprised by wounded man begging for help
East Texans react to proposed changes to Old Jacksonville HWY in Tyler
East Texans react to proposed changes to Old Jacksonville Hwy in Tyler
Aaron Johnson (left) and Nicholas Hudson are charged with capital murder and murder,...
Affidavit: Athens teens killed while trying to rob man of gun
Unclaimed winning Powerball ticket bought in East Texas expires soon

Latest News

goelz plays with the killers
East Texas teenager gets ‘chance of a lifetime’ to play on stage with The Killers
Bond Election
Chapel Hill ISD proposes new bond election after last year’s failed to pass
Texas House Bill to remove sales tax from baby, female hygiene products advances to Senate
Texas House Bill to remove sales tax from baby, female hygiene products advances to Senate
‘A lifelong commitment:’ Awareness of Kari’s Law continues after passing in 2018
‘A lifelong commitment:’ Awareness of Kari’s Law continues after passing in 2018
Multiple responders at scene of fatal pedestrian wreck in Rusk County on Hwy 42