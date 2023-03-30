Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Longview teen pulled on-stage to play drums for The Killers

Coleman Goelz, 16, of Longview was pulled on-stage to play drums for a song with The Killers...
Coleman Goelz, 16, of Longview was pulled on-stage to play drums for a song with The Killers during a recent concert.(Coleman Goelz)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview teenager got the chance of a lifetime to rock out with his favorite band during a recent live show.

Coleman Goelz, 16, managed to get the attention of The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers near the end of their show at Choctaw Casinos & Resorts in Oklahoma on March 24. Coleman and some friends were in the front row holding up cellphones with messages saying “PLEASE LET ME DRUM FOR REASONS UKNOWN” and “CAN I DRUM FOR REASONS UNKNOWN?”, in the hopes that Flowers would notice and pull him on-stage for a performance of the song For Reasons Unknown.

It worked.

The house lights go up, Flowers stops the show and begins talking to Coleman’s group. He then arranges for Coleman to come up to the stage and sit behind the drum kit and they proceed to play the entirety of For Reasons Unknown.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Sims has worked in radio for over 45 years.
Tyler radio newsman in ICU after being hit by vehicle
Longview police are investigating a shooting on Pine Tree Road.
Longview barbershop owner surprised by wounded man begging for help
East Texans react to proposed changes to Old Jacksonville HWY in Tyler
East Texans react to proposed changes to Old Jacksonville Hwy in Tyler
Unclaimed winning Powerball ticket bought in East Texas expires soon
Aaron Johnson (left) and Nicholas Hudson are charged with capital murder and murder,...
Affidavit: Athens teens killed while trying to rob man of gun

Latest News

Longview teen pulled on-stage to play drums for The Killers
Police diverting traffic due to downed lines
Front Street power lines downed by truck in Tyler, traffic diverted
WebXtra: East Texas Food Bank sees increase in need with end of emergency SNAP benefits
WebXtra: East Texas Food Bank sees increase in need with end of emergency SNAP benefits