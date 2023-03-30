Longview teen pulled on-stage to play drums for The Killers

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview teenager got the chance of a lifetime to rock out with his favorite band during a recent live show.

Coleman Goelz, 16, managed to get the attention of The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers near the end of their show at Choctaw Casinos & Resorts in Oklahoma on March 24. Coleman and some friends were in the front row holding up cellphones with messages saying “PLEASE LET ME DRUM FOR REASONS UKNOWN” and “CAN I DRUM FOR REASONS UNKNOWN?”, in the hopes that Flowers would notice and pull him on-stage for a performance of the song For Reasons Unknown.

It worked.

The house lights go up, Flowers stops the show and begins talking to Coleman’s group. He then arranges for Coleman to come up to the stage and sit behind the drum kit and they proceed to play the entirety of For Reasons Unknown.

