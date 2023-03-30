Funeral arrangements set for West firefighter killed in I-35 accident

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Funeral service arrangements have been made for West volunteer firefighter Edward Hykel, 60, who passed away Tuesday while on a call on I-35 North.

A rosary will be recited at 4:00 p.m. followed by visitation until 6:00 p.m. April 2 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of the Assumption in the 301 block of South Harrison Street.

A mass of Christian burial will be held 10:00 a.m. April 3 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of the Assumption following the burial at the St. Mary’s cemetery.

Pallbearers include David Girard, Kevin Chupik, Phillip Webre, Emanuel Mitchell, CJ Gillaspie, John Hurtick, Mark Gerik, and Dylan Moon. Honorary pallbearers are all past and present members of the West Volunteer Fire Department, City of West Employees, and West Volunteer Ambulance Association.

Hykel worked in the public works department for the City of West since March of 2007, prior to that he worked for Huck Manufacturing for 19 years. He was a member of the West Volunteer Fire Department since 2011.

Hykel was one of the many first responders that worked during the West explosion almost 10 years ago that killed 15 people.

Hykel survived that explosion, but 12 first responders did not.

“I’m sure that was heavy on his heart knowing the 10-year anniversary is coming up. That’s going to be 10 years since we lost our colleagues, our friends, our family. I know that was weighing heavy on his heart, but he’s with them now. He was one of a kind. He was the type where you never had to question what he was thinking, but he was never cruel about what he was thinking either,” said former police chief, Darryl Barton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the West Volunteer Fire Department or to a scholarship fund for his grandchildren.

To learn more, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.