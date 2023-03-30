Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Front Street power lines downed by truck in Tyler, traffic diverted

Police diverting traffic due to downed lines
Police diverting traffic due to downed lines(Blake Holland)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As of 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, The Tyler Police Department is working a traffic incident that has caused utility lines to be down on Front Street.

All westbound traffic on Front Street at Glenwood Blvd is closed. All westbound traffic will be diverted northbound onto Glenwood Blvd.

Please use alternate routes until the road can be cleared.

