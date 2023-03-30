Front Street power lines downed by truck in Tyler, traffic diverted

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As of 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, The Tyler Police Department is working a traffic incident that has caused utility lines to be down on Front Street.

All westbound traffic on Front Street at Glenwood Blvd is closed. All westbound traffic will be diverted northbound onto Glenwood Blvd.

Please use alternate routes until the road can be cleared.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.