East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy skies through tomorrow with a few showers possible this evening and overnight and then a few isolated strong/severe storms on Friday...mainly in the afternoon/early evening hours. Most of the storms should be over Deep East Texas by mid-evening, then we are looking for a very nice Saturday across East Texas. We continue to keep the Disruptive Weather Outlook on Friday at HIGH as there will be the chances for a few strong/severe storms. Gusty winds and some hail will be possible. Chances for Flash Flooding and Tornadoes are very low at this time. There is a SLIGHT RISK for the stronger storms over the NE areas of East Texas, so that area will be monitored closely on Friday. Sunday appears that a few more showers and thundershowers will be possible, so keep those umbrellas handy. Most of the rain on Sunday is expected in the afternoon hours. Monday and Tuesday look fairly nice but are getting warm. Highs likely to be in the mid to upper 80s. Another cold front on Wednesday could bring a few more showers and thunderstorms to the area with some lingering into Thursday. Have a great day.

