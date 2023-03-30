Canton man gets 8 years for drug trafficking

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Canton man was sentenced to 97 months in prison for federal drug trafficking violations on Thursday.

Ashton Norris, 30, was indicted by federal grand jury on Dec. 5, 2021. He pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intention to distribute on Aug. 22, 2022. On Thursday, Norris was sentenced to 97 months by U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker.

Norris was stopped on Interstate 20 in Van Zandt county for a defective license plate lamp on Oct. 4, 2021. During the stop, it was discovered that Norris had an active warrant for his arrest out of Wood County and he was placed under arrest. A search of the car revealed a backpack with 103 grams of meth.

