Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

2 killed, 5 wounded in Memphis restaurant shooting

The shooting occurred at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday outside of Prive, a restaurant located in the Hickory Hill area.
By Myracle Evans and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Memphis Police Department said they responded to a shooting at a restaurant that killed two people and injured five.

The shooting occurred at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday outside of Prive, a restaurant located in the Hickory Hill area.

According to Memphis Police Department, one man was found dead on the scene.

Another man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive his injuries.

Police say five more victims, four men and one woman, arrived at a hospital in their own vehicles.

Preliminary information indicates that the shooting stemmed from an altercation that started inside, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Sims has worked in radio for over 45 years.
Tyler radio newsman in ICU after being hit by vehicle
Longview police are investigating a shooting on Pine Tree Road.
Longview barbershop owner surprised by wounded man begging for help
East Texans react to proposed changes to Old Jacksonville HWY in Tyler
East Texans react to proposed changes to Old Jacksonville Hwy in Tyler
Unclaimed winning Powerball ticket bought in East Texas expires soon
Aaron Johnson (left) and Nicholas Hudson are charged with capital murder and murder,...
Affidavit: Athens teens killed while trying to rob man of gun

Latest News

Police diverting traffic due to downed lines
Front Street power lines downed by truck in Tyler, traffic diverted
Students and parents from schools across Colorado take part in a rally calling for state...
Gunshot injuries in US surged during pandemic, CDC says
The campus was on lockdown for hours and there were reports of two suspects, a school official...
Police: Officers respond to report of shooting at North Carolina college
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev during...
White House: Russia, N. Korea engaged in food for arms deal
During Pope Francis’ 2022 visit to Canada, during which he apologized to Indigenous peoples for...
Responding to Indigenous, Vatican rejects Discovery Doctrine that backed seizure of Native lands