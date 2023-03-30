1 dead and another injured in motorcycle crash near Sulphur Springs

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities responded to a motorcycle crash on March 29 at around 1: 18 p.m. that left one person dead and another injured about 4 miles East of Sulphur Springs.

According to a preliminary report by the Texas DPS, Michael Huggins, 44, of Sulphur Springs, was driving his motorcycle west of SH 11 when he crossed over into the eastbound lane and struck an SUV head on.

Huggins was pronounced dead on the scene.

