Wednesday’s Weather: A mix of clouds and sun today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re starting off with cloudy skies and a few showers in Deep East Texas. This rain will end by late morning and a lot like the last couple of days, we will see some clearing into the afternoon. Temperatures today will reach near 70 degrees with a light winds. More clouds tomorrow and warmer temperatures in the mid 70s by afternoon. A slight chance for rain starts tomorrow night and increases on Friday. A few showers are likely Friday morning, then thunderstorms are expected to move through during the late afternoon and evening. Some storms could become strong to severe with hail and high winds being the main threats. Rain ends Friday night with clearing skies for Saturday. It will be a warm weekend with a few showers possible by Sunday afternoon.

