WebXtra: Injured football player’s cousins show award-winning hogs

The cousins of Cooper Reid, an injured Longview football player, upkept and showed his hogs at the a recent livestock show.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The cousins of Cooper Reid, an injured Troup football player, upkept and showed his hogs at the a recent livestock show.

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talked with Ty Lindsey, one of the cousins, to get an update on Reid’s condition. Today Reid’s hog took grand champion at the Smith County Junior Livestock Show at the Cross Brand Cowboy Church in Smith County.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

