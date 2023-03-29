Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Houston

FILE - Flight 129 returned to the airport Tuesday night because of “a mechanical issue,”...
FILE - Flight 129 returned to the airport Tuesday night because of “a mechanical issue,” according to a statement from United Airlines.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A United Airlines flight bound from Houston to Rio De Janeiro has returned to Bush Intercontinental Airport for an emergency landing shortly after takeoff, the airline said.

Flight 129 returned to the airport Tuesday night because of “a mechanical issue,” according to a statement from United Airlines.

The airline did not describe the nature of the problem and an airport spokesperson did not immediately return messages for comment Wednesday morning.

The airline said the plane landed safely, passengers got off and United Airlines made arrangements to get them to their destination.

The flight tracking website FlightAware reported the aircraft was a Boeing 767 flying to Rio De Janeiro that departed Houston at 8:52 p.m. and returned to the airport, landing at 10:50 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donna Corry Drake
Van Zandt County grand jury indicts Canton woman in connection with theft of church funds
Dallas Foy Browning
Athens man accused of impersonating an officer, stalking high schooler
Unclaimed winning Powerball ticket bought in East Texas expires soon
Upshur County investigators learned that victim Timothy Allen Caffey shared his residence with...
Gilmer man arrested after workers find father’s body in yard
Justin Eugene Bush
Second Tyler man arrested in connection with 90-pound weed bust

Latest News

FILE - The Centenario deep-water drilling platform off the coast of Veracruz, Mexico, in the...
US to auction Gulf of Mexico oil under climate compromise
Naloxone can be given by injection or as a nasal spray, but right now, it's only available by...
FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan; here’s what it means
A man holding an umbrella stands in front of a Jewish restaurant that Greek officials believe...
Greece: Terror suspects offered money to target Jewish site
Two masked suspects fell though the ceiling in Glendale, Wisconsin.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 robbery suspects fall through ceiling
This photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday,...
Russia stops sharing missile test info with US, opens drills