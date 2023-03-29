Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler radio newsman in ICU after being hit by vehicle

John Sims has worked in radio for over 45 years.
John Sims has worked in radio for over 45 years.
By Blake Holland
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KTBB Radio news anchor John Sims is in the intensive care unit at UT Health East Texas in Tyler after being hit by a vehicle.

The auto-pedestrian crash happened Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. on Front St. at Bonner Ave.

Sims suffered a severe brain injury that he will likely not recover from, according to KTBB owner Paul Gleiser.

Sims has worked in radio for over 45 years, with at least 43 of those years spent in East Texas, according to his KTBB biography.

Pedestrian wreck on Front St at Bonner Ave.
Pedestrian wreck on Front St at Bonner Ave.(N/a)

