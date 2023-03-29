Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Sibling, 5, fatally shoots 16-month-old brother in Indiana

The older sibling accessed a handgun inside the Lafayette apartment on Tuesday afternoon and...
The older sibling accessed a handgun inside the Lafayette apartment on Tuesday afternoon and fatally shot the boy, who was identified as Isiah Johnson, police said late Tuesday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A 16-month-old boy was fatally shot by a 5-year-old sibling at a northwestern Indiana apartment, authorities said.

The older sibling accessed a handgun inside the Lafayette apartment on Tuesday afternoon and fatally shot the boy, who was identified as Isiah Johnson, police said late Tuesday.

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday to determine the child’s cause and manner of death.

Lafayette police Lt. Matt Gard said someone outside of the apartment called 911 after the shooting to report that a child was not breathing.

“There was one adult and two children inside the apartment,” Gard told the Journal & Courier.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning, and the case remains under investigation, police said.

When the investigation is completed, officials said the case will be sent to the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office for review to determine if charges might be filed.

Lafayette is located about 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donna Corry Drake
Van Zandt County grand jury indicts Canton woman in connection with theft of church funds
Dallas Foy Browning
Athens man accused of impersonating an officer, stalking high schooler
Unclaimed winning Powerball ticket bought in East Texas expires soon
Upshur County investigators learned that victim Timothy Allen Caffey shared his residence with...
Gilmer man arrested after workers find father’s body in yard
Justin Eugene Bush
Second Tyler man arrested in connection with 90-pound weed bust

Latest News

Angelina County & Cities Health District
WebXtra: Angelina County Health District names new administrator
WebXtra: Angelina County Health district names new administrator
This photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday,...
Russia stops sharing missile test info with US, opens drills
FILE - According to a new study, “old masters” like Leonardo da Vinci, Sandro Botticelli and...
Scientists find secret ingredient in da Vinci paintings