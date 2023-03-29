Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Scientists find secret ingredient in da Vinci paintings

Footage shows the Leonardo da Vinci paintings Mona Lisa and Salvator Mundi. (CNN, Newsource, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Leonardo da Vinci’s paintings may have had a secret ingredient.

According to a new study, “old masters” like da Vinci, Sandro Botticelli and Rembrandt may have used egg yolk in their oil paintings.

Trace quantities of protein have been detected in the classic paintings.

While it was originally believed to have been from contamination, researchers now say it was intentional.

They say adding egg yolk could tune the properties of the oil paint in drastic ways, such as showing age and brush strokes differently.

It would also make the paint more resistant to humidity.

The study was published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donna Corry Drake
Van Zandt County grand jury indicts Canton woman in connection with theft of church funds
Dallas Foy Browning
Athens man accused of impersonating an officer, stalking high schooler
Unclaimed winning Powerball ticket bought in East Texas expires soon
Upshur County investigators learned that victim Timothy Allen Caffey shared his residence with...
Gilmer man arrested after workers find father’s body in yard
Justin Eugene Bush
Second Tyler man arrested in connection with 90-pound weed bust

Latest News

The older sibling accessed a handgun inside the Lafayette apartment on Tuesday afternoon and...
Sibling, 5, fatally shoots 16-month-old brother in Indiana
Angelina County & Cities Health District
WebXtra: Angelina County Health District names new administrator
WebXtra: Angelina County Health district names new administrator
This photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday,...
Russia stops sharing missile test info with US, opens drills