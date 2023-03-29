Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky is expected. The wind has finally settled tonight. A few morning showers will be possible on Wednesday before the skies become mostly sunny during the afternoon. Mostly Cloudy and breezy on Thursday with slightly warmer temperatures. On Friday, we continue to have the Disruptive Weather Outlook at HIGH as isolated thunderstorms will be possible over the northern half of East Texas. A few may occur over southern areas, but most should be northern locations. We continue to monitor closely to see if a First Alert Weather Day will be needed, but at this time, too much uncertainty of where these storms form continues. The wind on Friday is expected to be fairly strong out of the S-SW at 20-35 mph with gusts over 40 mph possible, and that isn’t in the storms...that should be the general wind on Friday. Higher gusts are expected in the isolated thunderstorms. A cold front on Saturday morning moves through and the skies clear out with slightly cooler temps as well. Partly to Mostly Cloudy skies are expected starting on Palm Sunday and continuing through Tuesday. Slight chances for showers exist each day as well. The wind starts picking up on Monday as well out of the south at 15-25 mph with higher gusts expected.

