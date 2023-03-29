Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Marshall man accused in shooting that injured 1

Keith Dewayne Hall
Keith Dewayne Hall(Harrison County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Monday shooting in Marshall left a man injured and the suspected shooter arrested.

According to a report by the Marshall Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2500 block of North Franklin Street. When they arrived on-scene, officers said they found a man with gunshot wounds in his abdomen and leg. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Following an investigation by Marshall police detectives, Keith Dewayne Hall, 35, of Marshall, was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Harrison County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a $50,000 bond.

