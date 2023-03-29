Lufkin police report 2 medical office burglaries

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police say that two medical offices have been broken into after business hours in recent weeks.

A safe was reported stolen from a medical office in the 300 block of Medical Park Drive. The office was broken into overnight on Monday; office staff arrived Tuesday morning to find the front door pried open. The safe contained a small amount of petty cash.

Another medical office in the area had been broken into the previous Monday.

This is similar to a string of burglaries from 2021 which involved medical offices in the same area. However police say, the man charged in those burglaries is currently in prison.

The Lufkin Police Department asks all medical office employees in the area to be on the lookout for suspicious behavior.

Any tips can be reported to the Police Department at 936-633-0356.

