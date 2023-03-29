Longview police investigate shooting on Pine Tree Road

PINE TREE, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting that left one man injured.

Longview Police Department said officers were called to the 1800 block of Pine Tree Road in response to shots fired. Due to its proximity to a Pine Tree school campus, students were placed on lockdown, though that status has since been lifted.

KLTV’s Bob Hallmark spoke with the shooting victim, Christopher Williams, who owns Miraculous M-V-P Kutz & Salon, said a man came up to him outside the shop and said he needed help. The person was bleeding and had a belt fastened around his leg. There was no indication of how many times the person had been shot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1110.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.