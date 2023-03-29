Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Longview police investigate shooting on Pine Tree Road

Longview police are investigating a shooting on Pine Tree Road.
Longview police are investigating a shooting on Pine Tree Road.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Bob Hallmark
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE TREE, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting that left one man injured.

Longview Police Department said officers were called to the 1800 block of Pine Tree Road in response to shots fired. Due to its proximity to a Pine Tree school campus, students were placed on lockdown, though that status has since been lifted.

KLTV’s Bob Hallmark spoke with the shooting victim, Christopher Williams, who owns Miraculous M-V-P Kutz & Salon, said a man came up to him outside the shop and said he needed help. The person was bleeding and had a belt fastened around his leg. There was no indication of how many times the person had been shot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1110.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donna Corry Drake
Van Zandt County grand jury indicts Canton woman in connection with theft of church funds
Dallas Foy Browning
Athens man accused of impersonating an officer, stalking high schooler
Unclaimed winning Powerball ticket bought in East Texas expires soon
Justin Eugene Bush
Second Tyler man arrested in connection with 90-pound weed bust
Upshur County investigators learned that victim Timothy Allen Caffey shared his residence with...
Gilmer man arrested after workers find father’s body in yard

Latest News

John Sims has worked in radio for over 45 years.
Tyler radio newsman in ICU after being hit by vehicle
The City of Tyler’s podcast “Roses and Weeds” is looking to establish a more open dialogue with...
Tyler podcasters discuss ‘Roses and Weeds’
Angelina County & Cities Health District
WebXtra: Angelina County Health District names new administrator
WebXtra: Angelina County Health district names new administrator