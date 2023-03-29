Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Leon County kidnapping suspect in custody

Brandon Yates, 35,
Brandon Yates, 35,(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRINITY, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon County man wanted for several charges including kidnapping, violation of a court order, and burglary of a habitation is now in custody.

On Tuesday, Trinity County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Brandon Yates after a high speed chase that reached up to 100 mph on FM 356. Deputies shot out his tires and pulled a pit maneuver, causing Yates to crash. He then started running, but deputies quickly caught him.

Yates had been on the run since March 24, when the Leon County Sheriff’s Office said he ran away in Polk County.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donna Corry Drake
Van Zandt County grand jury indicts Canton woman in connection with theft of church funds
Dallas Foy Browning
Athens man accused of impersonating an officer, stalking high schooler
Unclaimed winning Powerball ticket bought in East Texas expires soon
Justin Eugene Bush
Second Tyler man arrested in connection with 90-pound weed bust
Upshur County investigators learned that victim Timothy Allen Caffey shared his residence with...
Gilmer man arrested after workers find father’s body in yard

Latest News

Smith County Audit
Smith County Audit
Smith County Jr Livestock Show
Smith County Jr Livestock Show
Pine Tree Road Shooting
Pine Tree Road Shooting
ETX Powerlifting Champ
ETX Powerlifting Champ
She lifts an honor of her daughter, Alavia, who passed in 2003
Powerlifting champion honors her late daughter through her sport