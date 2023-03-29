Lufkin man accused of recording 3 women in bathroom

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Lufkin man has been indicted on three charges as he faces accusations of recording women without their consent.

According to the indictment, Felipe Hernandez, 51, used a recording device to capture images of at least three different women inside of a bathroom. The location of the alleged recording was not revealed in the indictment.

Hernandez has been booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on three counts of invasive visual recording.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.