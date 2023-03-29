Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin man accused of recording 3 women in bathroom

Felipe Hernandez
Felipe Hernandez(Nacogdoches County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Lufkin man has been indicted on three charges as he faces accusations of recording women without their consent.

According to the indictment, Felipe Hernandez, 51, used a recording device to capture images of at least three different women inside of a bathroom. The location of the alleged recording was not revealed in the indictment.

Hernandez has been booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on three counts of invasive visual recording.

