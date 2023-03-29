East Texans react to proposed changes to Old Jacksonville Hwy in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans are weighing in on a plan to improve traffic congestion along one of the busiest roads in South Tyler.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) held a third public meeting on Tuesday to get input on a project that would widen Old Jacksonville Highway.

It would impact about five miles of old Jacksonville between Loop 323 and FM 2813 in Gresham.

“Prepare and plan for the traffic that is expected to increase over the next few years and so that will include an overpass,” TxDOT Tyler District public information officer Jeff Williford said.

TxDOT first brought this project to the public for comment in 2019. “It’s all about transparency,” Williford said. “We have engineers that work on these projects and our consultants and things like that, but it’s very important to hear from, from the public.”

For Debbie Overlend who lives near Hwy 49: “We were looking at where we come and go and so far, we’re really happy with what we’ve seen, especially on the Old Jacksonville - Grande interchange where they’re going to go over Grande and avoid a lot of congestion in that area.”

But for Deborah Chastain who lives where the overpass would be: “We have to go one way, go to a light, come back around and then go across and then come back around to get to our gate. So that’s one of the issues, you’re doing like a loop.”

Right now, construction is set for 2026.

