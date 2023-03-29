East Texan’s love of storytelling translates to thriving career in Hollywood

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Elkhart native Tye Sheridan is making a name for himself in Hollywood.

Sheridan, 26, got his start in acting at just 11 years old, acting alongside Brad Pitt and Jessica Chastain.

“I just went to an audition on a whim. I got invited to come to an audition for a Terrence Malick movie called ‘The Tree of Life’ and that’s really how I go into film. And then I just opened my eyes to a completely different world and became obsessed with it.”

He has co-starred with A-listers like Nicholas Cage and Matthew McConaughey. He has recently starred in a Steven Spielberg film, ‘Ready Player One,” and may be best known for playing the young Scott Summers (Cyclops) in the X-Men film series.

“I mean, I was always obsessed with storytelling, you know, whether it was sitting around the campfire or listening to all the adults talk. I was really, I was always intrigued by that. And, you know, it’s part of our culture, part of my family’s culture, and I think film was just a way of getting to that in some creative way.”

Sheridan is also diving into the production side with his Wonder Dynamics AI project called Wonder Studio. It’s a tool to help filmmakers speed up the animation process and create visual effects.

“Anyone can upload any footage and then they can basically retarget the subject in that footage to CG character. It’s fully animated, lit and composed.”

And while he manages Wonder Studio, Sheridan says he isn’t giving up on his acting career.

“This is just an extension of my curiosity, but I’ll continue to make films forever, probably, and I love acting and that’s definitely still something I’m very much focused on.”

Sheridan’s most recent recognition came when he won a Golden Goblet award for best actor at the Shanghai International Film Festival. In previous years he has won a Robert Altman Award at the Independent Spirit Awards as part of the best ensemble cast for “Mud,” a Las Vegas Film Critics Society Award for Youth in Film, and in 2013 he won the Marcello Mastroianni Award at the 70th Venice International Film Festival award for Best New Young Actor, getting his career off to a strong start.

East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler talks with actor Tye Sheridan about his career in Hollywood and his Elkhart roots.

