Crash on I-30 kills 2, injures 3

NEAR TEXARKANA (KSLA) — Two people are dead and three more are injured following a two-vehicle wreck.

It happened the evening of Tuesday, March 28 on Interstate 30 about two miles from the state line at Texarkana.

Authorities said a Mustang was traveling east in a westbound lane when the crash occurred.

Two people are dead and three more are injured following a two-vehicle wreck the evening March 28, 2023, on Interstate 30 about two miles from the state line at Texarkana. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.