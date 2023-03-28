WebXtra: Hispanic Longview couple finds church congregation online

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks to Christine and Francisco Rojas of Longview about their virtual Hispanic church, Volver a Empezar, which translates to “A New Beginning.” They started it in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic, but they said they decided to go virtual when they couldn’t build an in-person congregation.

To visit the church’s Facebook page, click here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.