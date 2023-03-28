Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Hispanic Longview couple finds church congregation online

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks to Christine and Francisco Rojas of Longview about their virtual Hispanic church, Volver a Empezar, which translates to “A New Beginning.” They started it in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic, but they said they decided to go virtual when they couldn’t build an in-person congregation.

To visit the church’s Facebook page, click here.

