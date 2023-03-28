Unclaimed winning Powerball ticket bought in East Texas expires soon

PARIS, Texas (KLTV) - An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $1 million that was bought in Paris will expire in April.

The ticket was purchased at Tiger Mart 75 on the 3000 block of NE Loop 286 in Paris. The ticket has not yet been claimed by the winner, and is set to expire on Thursday, April 20, at 5 p.m.

“We encourage our Powerball players to take another look at their tickets, and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket before claiming your prize at a Texas Lottery claim center,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “We hope to celebrate the Texas Lottery player who became a $1 million prize winner before this prize expires.”

The winning ticket matched all five white ball numbers (19-25-48-55-60), but not the red Powerball number (18).

The ticket holder can claim the prize in person at any Texas Lottery claim center, or by mail.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.