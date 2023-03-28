Sulphur Springs man accused of threatening woman, setting house on fire

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs police arrested a man they say assaulted a woman and set his house on fire.

According to a report by the Sulphur Springs Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance call at an address on Freeman Street around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived on-scene, officers said the man, later identified as John Andrew Rushin, was told that the female heard screaming would be allowed to leave the residence so long as officers did not attempt to enter. Police said they believed Rushin was armed and attempted to negotiate his exit.

The report said Rushin then announced he had poured gasoline and would be setting fire to the house. After a gunshot was heard and smoke was seen filling the residence, Rushin broke a window and exited with the assistance of officers, the report said. Sulphur Springs firefighters arrived on-scene to extinguish the fire.

Rushin was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct, arson and possession of a controlled substance.

The report said that due to the residence’s proximity to Douglas School, the school was placed on “secure” status.

