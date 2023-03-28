Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Sulphur Springs man accused of threatening woman, setting house on fire

John Andrew Rushin
John Andrew Rushin(Hopkins County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs police arrested a man they say assaulted a woman and set his house on fire.

According to a report by the Sulphur Springs Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance call at an address on Freeman Street around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived on-scene, officers said the man, later identified as John Andrew Rushin, was told that the female heard screaming would be allowed to leave the residence so long as officers did not attempt to enter. Police said they believed Rushin was armed and attempted to negotiate his exit.

The report said Rushin then announced he had poured gasoline and would be setting fire to the house. After a gunshot was heard and smoke was seen filling the residence, Rushin broke a window and exited with the assistance of officers, the report said. Sulphur Springs firefighters arrived on-scene to extinguish the fire.

Rushin was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct, arson and possession of a controlled substance.

The report said that due to the residence’s proximity to Douglas School, the school was placed on “secure” status.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upshur County investigators learned that victim Timothy Allen Caffey shared his residence with...
Gilmer man arrested after workers find father’s body in yard
A Grand Saline High School senior was one of two people who died as a result of a multi-vehicle...
Grand Saline High School student among 2 killed in crash near Quitman
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Donna Corry Drake
Van Zandt County grand jury indicts Canton woman in connection with theft of church funds
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

Latest News

ETX Kitchen Care: Hack for removing annoying stickers from glassware, ceramics
ETX Kitchen Care: Hack for removing annoying stickers
Firefighters stop the blaze
2 pets die in Lufkin house fire
Another suspect was arrested on Monday in connection with the delivery of 90 pounds of marijuana.
Second Tyler man arrested in connection with 90-pound weed bust
Francisco Rojas
WebXtra: Hispanic Longview couple finds church congregation online