Second Tyler man arrested in connection with 90-pound weed bust

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Another suspect was arrested on Monday in connection with the delivery of 90 pounds of marijuana.

Justin Eugene Bush, 31, was arrested on Monday around 3 p.m. following an arrest warrant for the delivery of a large amount of marijuana. The drug bust happened on Feb. 17, and ended in a police chase. The first of four suspects, Jerroderick Antoine Bright, was arrested on Feb. 23.

Bright had been seen dealing the marijuana through his Snapchat account by authorities, according to an arrest affidavit. He had been monitored for months leading up to the arrest. Bush was one of the suspects who fled from the scene of the car chase with Bright.

Bush was booked for delivery of marijuana >50lbs <=2,000lbs, and was held on a $300,000 bond. He bonded out within four hours.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Previous reporting on this story can be read here: Affidavit: Tyler man dealing on Snapchat busted with 90 pounds of weed

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.