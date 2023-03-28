Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Second Tyler man arrested in connection with 90-pound weed bust

Justin Eugene Bush
Justin Eugene Bush(Smith County Jail)
By Mack Shaw
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Another suspect was arrested on Monday in connection with the delivery of 90 pounds of marijuana.

Justin Eugene Bush, 31, was arrested on Monday around 3 p.m. following an arrest warrant for the delivery of a large amount of marijuana. The drug bust happened on Feb. 17, and ended in a police chase. The first of four suspects, Jerroderick Antoine Bright, was arrested on Feb. 23.

Bright had been seen dealing the marijuana through his Snapchat account by authorities, according to an arrest affidavit. He had been monitored for months leading up to the arrest. Bush was one of the suspects who fled from the scene of the car chase with Bright.

Bush was booked for delivery of marijuana >50lbs <=2,000lbs, and was held on a $300,000 bond. He bonded out within four hours.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Previous reporting on this story can be read here: Affidavit: Tyler man dealing on Snapchat busted with 90 pounds of weed

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upshur County investigators learned that victim Timothy Allen Caffey shared his residence with...
Gilmer man arrested after workers find father’s body in yard
A Grand Saline High School senior was one of two people who died as a result of a multi-vehicle...
Grand Saline High School student among 2 killed in crash near Quitman
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Daniell Michelle Ervin
Tyler woman accused in hot-car death gets April trial date

Latest News

Dallas Foy Browning
Athens man accused of impersonating an officer, stalking high schooler
Donna Corry Drake
Van Zandt County grand jury indicts Canton woman in connection with theft of church funds
German journalist Janett Eger spent a week embedded in the KLTV newsroom to learn about local...
German journalist learns about local journalism in U.S. through partnership with KLTV
A Grand Saline High School senior was one of two people who died as a result of a multi-vehicle...
Grand Saline High School student among 2 killed in crash near Quitman