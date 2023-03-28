Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Scattered showers northern locations overnight...most should stay dry, but the chances are there. Mostly Cloudy to occasionally partly cloudy skies are expected on Tuesday with very mild temperatures to continue. Just a few morning showers will be possible on Wednesday morning and again late on Thursday under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. As we head into Friday, there is a chance for some strong/severe storms over the northern 2/3rds of East Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern areas of East Texas under a SLIGHT RISK for severe storms, from a Crockett to Lufkin to San Augustine Line and points north. There is quite a bit of uncertainty at this moment of when/where...but as we get closer, we will have a better handle on it for you. We have raised the Disruptive Weather Outlook for Friday to HIGH due to the chances for strong/severe storms. Please stay tuned. Very windy conditions are likely on Friday with a S/SW wind at 20-35 mph gusts to near 40 mph. A few lingering showers will be possible on Saturday as well with less wind. 20% or less will be the chances for scattered showers on Sun/Mon. A bit breezy both days, however. Have a great night.

