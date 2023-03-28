Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Honda recalls more than 330,000 vehicles due to mirror issue

FILE- This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows a Honda logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International...
FILE- This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows a Honda logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Honda is recalling more than 330,000 vehicles because heating pads behind both side-view mirrors may not be bonded properly, which could lead to the mirror glass falling out and increase the risk of a crash. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Honda is recalling more than 330,000 vehicles because heating pads behind both side-view mirrors may not be bonded properly, which could lead to the mirror glass falling out and increase the risk of a crash.

Vehicles included in the recall are 2020-2022 Odyssey, 2020-2022 Passport, 2020-2021 Pilot and 2020-2021 Ridgeline.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the vehicles don’t comply with the necessary rear visibility requirements.

Honda dealers will replace the side-view mirrors on impacted vehicles free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be sent out on May 8. Vehicle owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upshur County investigators learned that victim Timothy Allen Caffey shared his residence with...
Gilmer man arrested after workers find father’s body in yard
A Grand Saline High School senior was one of two people who died as a result of a multi-vehicle...
Grand Saline High School student among 2 killed in crash near Quitman
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
The 200X Cash Blitz ticket was bought in Midland.
Flint resident wins $1 million lottery scratch-off prize

Latest News

Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration...
39 dead in fire at Mexico migrant center near US border
Police officers stand at the entrance of an Ismaili Muslim center in Lisbon, Portugal, Tuesday,...
Portugal: 2 dead, several injured in Muslim center stabbing
GRAPHIC: Bodies were seen covered in metallic sheets after a fatal fire in Ciudad Juarez.
GRAPHIC STILLS: First responders assist victims of migrant center fire
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to an official during a visit to Zaporizhzhia,...
Ukraine president extends tour of war’s front-line areas
GRAPHIC WARNING: Dozens of people died in a fire at Mexico's National Migration Institute in...
GRAPHIC: Victims pulled out of building in migrant facility fire