Greek police arrest 2 people suspected of planning terrorist attacks

Greek police arrest 2 suspected of planning terror attacks
Greek police arrest 2 suspected of planning terror attacks(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police in Greece say they have arrested two terrorism suspects who had been planning attacks in the country aimed at causing mass casualties.

The suspects were allegedly part of an overseas terrorism network. They are being held at police headquarters in central Athens, authorities said Tuesday.

Greece’s anti-terrorism police division and National Intelligence Service were involved in the arrest, according to a police statement, and were assisted by a foreign intelligence service that has not been named.

