Five children and one adult hospitalized after being exposed to carbon monoxide in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TX (KGNS) - At least six people are in critical condition after becoming exposed to carbon monoxide at a home in Fort Worth.

Officials arrived at the home after receiving a call from a child.

They arrived on scene and the same child who called said that her mother was acting differently.

The child collapsed when first responders opened the door.

Officials found several others who had collapsed in the home.

They went in without protective gear to retrieve those individuals.

Five children and one adult were taken to an area hospital and are said to be in critical condition.

The emergency responders who went in to save them were placed on oxygen and were taken to the hospital.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, those first responders are not in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation.

