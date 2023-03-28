Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
ETX Kitchen Care: Hack for removing annoying stickers from glassware, ceramics

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It has happened to me so many times; I take home a picture frame or another glass or ceramic item from whatever store I bought it from, only to find when I get it there the stickers on the glass don’t peel off easily. I love it when companies use the easy-peel stickers, but most do not, and you ruin your fingernails trying to scrape the paper and adhesive off the glass, and then you’re left with a mess to scrub off afterward, too.

I started thinking about this as Jeff would show Devyn or Jeremy and me items he and his wife Cheryl had bought at yard sales. Same problem: sellers use cheap price stickers that don’t want to let go of the glass, whether it’s a crystal tumbler or a vintage Fire King bowl. I decided to do an experiment to see what method out there on the internet is actually the best “hack” for removing these annoying sticky things.

Check out the video to learn how to do it the easiest way possible.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

