Athens man accused of impersonating an officer, stalking high schooler

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Athens man was arrested on Tuesday following a warrant for impersonating a Winnsboro Police Officer.

According to an arrest affidavit, Dallas Foy Browning, 26, approached Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse on Wednesday at the Henderson County Livestock Show claiming to be a Winnsboro Police officer.

Hillhouse said Browning told him that he observed a male inmate placing some tobacco in his pants, the affidavit said. Browning said that he “just wanted to let (Hillhouse) know what he saw.” Browning also allegedly told a Henderson County Sheriff’s Office deputy about the supposed incident.

The affidavit states that Hillhouse said he later overheard Browning telling a detention officer that he was a Winnsboro Police officer, and that he worked the night shift. Browning also asked Hillhouse if he could go on a ride-along, and if he could carry his personal gun if he applied to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the affidavit said.

On Thursday, Hillhouse said he was approached by a LaPoyner teacher who said that a man had been following a female high school student for the past couple of days. The teacher showed Hillhouse a picture of the man, and the sheriff said he recognized him as Browning.

The affidavit states the chief deputy of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office found Browning and asked him for his department credentials. Browning told the deputy that he didn’t have the credentials on him.

On Monday, Hillhouse found out that Browning has no credentials, and is not a peace officer licensed by the state of Texas. Hillhouse said he got an arrest warrant the same day.

Browning was booked into the Henderson County Jail on Tuesday on a charge of impersonating a public servant. A bond amount has not been set.

