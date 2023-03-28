Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Athens man accused of impersonating an officer, stalking high schooler

Dallas Foy Browning
Dallas Foy Browning(Henderson County Jail)
By Mack Shaw
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Athens man was arrested on Tuesday following a warrant for impersonating a Winnsboro Police Officer.

According to an arrest affidavit, Dallas Foy Browning, 26, approached Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse on Wednesday at the Henderson County Livestock Show claiming to be a Winnsboro Police officer.

Hillhouse said Browning told him that he observed a male inmate placing some tobacco in his pants, the affidavit said. Browning said that he “just wanted to let (Hillhouse) know what he saw.” Browning also allegedly told a Henderson County Sheriff’s Office deputy about the supposed incident.

The affidavit states that Hillhouse said he later overheard Browning telling a detention officer that he was a Winnsboro Police officer, and that he worked the night shift. Browning also asked Hillhouse if he could go on a ride-along, and if he could carry his personal gun if he applied to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the affidavit said.

On Thursday, Hillhouse said he was approached by a LaPoyner teacher who said that a man had been following a female high school student for the past couple of days. The teacher showed Hillhouse a picture of the man, and the sheriff said he recognized him as Browning.

The affidavit states the chief deputy of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office found Browning and asked him for his department credentials. Browning told the deputy that he didn’t have the credentials on him.

On Monday, Hillhouse found out that Browning has no credentials, and is not a peace officer licensed by the state of Texas. Hillhouse said he got an arrest warrant the same day.

Browning was booked into the Henderson County Jail on Tuesday on a charge of impersonating a public servant. A bond amount has not been set.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upshur County investigators learned that victim Timothy Allen Caffey shared his residence with...
Gilmer man arrested after workers find father’s body in yard
A Grand Saline High School senior was one of two people who died as a result of a multi-vehicle...
Grand Saline High School student among 2 killed in crash near Quitman
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Daniell Michelle Ervin
Tyler woman accused in hot-car death gets April trial date

Latest News

Donna Corry Drake
Van Zandt County grand jury indicts Canton woman in connection with theft of church funds
German journalist Janett Eger spent a week embedded in the KLTV newsroom to learn about local...
German journalist learns about local journalism in U.S. through partnership with KLTV
Justin Eugene Bush
Second Tyler man arrested in connection with 90-pound weed bust
A Grand Saline High School senior was one of two people who died as a result of a multi-vehicle...
Grand Saline High School student among 2 killed in crash near Quitman