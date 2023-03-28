Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Animal advocate demands accountability to help with stray animal problem in Smith County

Animal advocate demands accountability to help with stray animal problem in Smith County
By Blake Holland
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Speaking before the Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, the leader of Angel Paws Advocates described the county’s stray animal problem as “out of control.”

“It seems to be getting worse and I don’t know how that’s possible,” said Gwen Coyle with Angel Paws Advocates. “Most of the accountability is being put on the shelters and the rescues. And we can’t keep up. It’s too much.”

Instead, she wants county leaders to hold citizens accountable and is hoping to partner with the court to find solutions.

“We have an overabundance of animals,” said Coyle. “It keeps getting worse. And if we all don’t work together, we’re never going to get a result.”

The fullness of shelters often begins with calls to animal control.

“We get roughly 60 calls per day for service and we cannot fulfill those,” said Amber Greene, Smith County Animal Control and Shelter Supervisor.

Another contributing factor to a higher call volume for animal control is a relatively new law making it illegal to keep dogs on a chain. A law Greene’s office is enforcing with the same number of officers had prior to the law taking effect. Among the things Greene would like to see: a new, larger animal shelter and more employees. But she knows without solutions to the actual problem, things will only get worse.

“As of right now we have not had to euthanize for space, but we have come extremely close,” Greene said.

Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said he and the court are committed to solving the county’s animal problems but pointed out roadblocks when it comes to enforcement.

“I know there has been talk about us mandating some kind of spay and neuter law and I would not think that’s a great idea. I like the idea that citizens taking their own control and doing that themselves,” Franklin said.

Animal advocates like Coyle think differently.

“We really need to work on our animal laws,” Coyle said. “Right now we don’t have support for spay and neuter laws in Texas, which is the only way I know to control more population. So, we have to work together as a community to make things much better.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upshur County investigators learned that victim Timothy Allen Caffey shared his residence with...
Gilmer man arrested after workers find father’s body in yard
A Grand Saline High School senior was one of two people who died as a result of a multi-vehicle...
Grand Saline High School student among 2 killed in crash near Quitman
Donna Corry Drake
Van Zandt County grand jury indicts Canton woman in connection with theft of church funds
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Dallas Foy Browning
Athens man accused of impersonating an officer, stalking high schooler

Latest News

Smith County Animal Shelter Problems
Animal advocate demands accountability to help with stray animal problem in Smith County
Virtual Spanish Speaking Church
Virtual Spanish Speaking Church
Tye Sheridan
Tye Sheridan
David Temple resentencing
Resentencing for former SFA football player who killed wife scheduled for next week