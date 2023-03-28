1 injured in auto pedestrian wreck on Front St and Bonner Ave in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At 8:30 a.m. authorities responded to an auto-pedestrian wreck that left one injured and caused traffic delays.

The wreck took place on Front St and Bonner Ave. Authorities on the scene have shut down east and westbound traffic while investigation on the incident takes place.

Officials advise commuters to avoid the area to prevent further congestion.

Pedestrian wreck on Front St and Bonner Ave (N/a)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.