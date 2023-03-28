Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1 injured in auto pedestrian wreck on Front St and Bonner Ave in Smith County

Pedestrian wreck on Front St and Bonner Ave
Pedestrian wreck on Front St and Bonner Ave(N/A)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At 8:30 a.m. authorities responded to an auto-pedestrian wreck that left one injured and caused traffic delays.

The wreck took place on Front St and Bonner Ave. Authorities on the scene have shut down east and westbound traffic while investigation on the incident takes place.

Officials advise commuters to avoid the area to prevent further congestion.

