Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

WebXtra: Nacogdoches honors former sharecropper who rose to prominence

Bishop Stephen Fowler
Bishop Stephen Fowler
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A 95-year-old Nacogdoches man was honored on Monday afternoon with a plaque on Main Street.

Bishop Stephen Fowler is a well-known community leader. He was born in Nacogdoches in 1927, and his family said he has progressed from “slavery to sharecropper to land owner, and still living to talk about it.”

His home town is proud of his history, and has immortalized his story in the Main Street which he played in as a child.

The Fowler family said that the historic event will be included in the a documentary.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For many, the art becomes a symbol of life memories.
Ark-La-Tex Tattoo and Art Expo attracts more than 150 artists
Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Marshall
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
LIVE: 3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Damirious Fountain
Mount Pleasant police seeking man wanted in connection with Feb. shooting

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
A UT Tyler School of Medicine student examines a "simulated patient."
WebXtra: UT Tyler School of Medicine introduces Simulated Patient Program
Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Minneola) presented SB 12 and SB 1601 to the Committee for State Affairs....
Sen. Hughes bills prohibiting drag shows pass committee
Sen. Hughes bills prohibiting drag shows pass committee